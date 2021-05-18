$132.14 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.51 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,740 shares of company stock worth $17,486,508 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -308.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.