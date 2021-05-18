132,460 Shares in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Perspecta makes up about 2.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

