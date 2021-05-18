$133.98 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $133.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

CCL stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.