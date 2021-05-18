$134.99 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report sales of $134.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $550.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $605.58 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

