139,465 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 139,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

