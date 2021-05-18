150,769 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

