166,636 Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,685. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

