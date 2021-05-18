$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.60 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $673.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $683.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.34 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

POWI opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

