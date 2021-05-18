$176.14 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post $176.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,572.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $883.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

