18,296 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.