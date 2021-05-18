189,000 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,110,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,610. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

