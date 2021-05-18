$195.69 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $195.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.50 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $863.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 187.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

