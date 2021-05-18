202,588 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,011. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

