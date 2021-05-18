203,995 Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,765. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

