$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $205.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.36 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $942.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

