$208.60 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post $208.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $210.46 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $876.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $904.73 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $945.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

CRTO stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

