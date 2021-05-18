$211.70 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $211.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.60 million and the lowest is $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $827.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

