21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $24.80

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $26.20. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 5,533 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

