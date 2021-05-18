21Vianet Group (VNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

