$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $929.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

