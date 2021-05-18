244,000 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

