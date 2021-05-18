$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post sales of $260.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.54 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.