29,100 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. ProShares Short Dow30 makes up about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000.

DOG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,244. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

