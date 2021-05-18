2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). 2U posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 1,160,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

