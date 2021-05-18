$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 838,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 596,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,117,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 55,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

