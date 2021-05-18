$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the highest is $5.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $17.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

