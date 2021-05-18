$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $30.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 222.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $121.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.07 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOI. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

