3,000 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

