326,860 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

