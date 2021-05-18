$331.14 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $331.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $324.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.