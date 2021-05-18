3,496,154 Shares in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,496,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Celsion accounts for 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 4.04% of Celsion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 4,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,646. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. Celsion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

