$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $369.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $71.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

