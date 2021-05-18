37,911 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

