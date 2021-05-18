385,709 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 385,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 56,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.