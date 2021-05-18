397,573 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $19,996,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 108.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 153.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

