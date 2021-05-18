3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 1,420 at Credit Suisse Group

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

Shares of LON III traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,232 ($16.10). 1,062,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,515. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.76. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders acquired a total of 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035 over the last quarter.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

