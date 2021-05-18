$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Tenneco stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tenneco by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.