$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

