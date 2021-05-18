400,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 2.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,667,000.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816,834. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

