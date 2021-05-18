$412.93 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce sales of $412.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.50 million and the lowest is $384.60 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

