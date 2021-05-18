4,131,317 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,131,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,587,000. ChromaDex comprises 10.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 6.08% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

