$415.16 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $415.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $338.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,711 shares of company stock worth $6,116,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

