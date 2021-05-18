43,133 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

