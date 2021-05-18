4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4imprint Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Shares of FOUR traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,545 ($33.25). 40,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,383 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.66. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The stock has a market cap of £714.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total transaction of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

