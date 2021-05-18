4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FOUR stock traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,545 ($33.25). The company had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,383 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,450.66. The company has a market cap of £714.79 million and a P/E ratio of 326.28.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

