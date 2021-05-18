4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

FOUR stock traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,545 ($33.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market capitalization of £714.79 million and a PE ratio of 326.28. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,383 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,450.66.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

