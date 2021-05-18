$539.63 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $539.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.70 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

