55,500 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.