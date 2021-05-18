55,500 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50.
Canopy Growth Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
