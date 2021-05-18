58,724 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $130.51 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.