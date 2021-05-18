$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.